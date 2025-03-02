Hickory Point Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

