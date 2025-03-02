Hickory Point Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. FMR LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in McKesson by 55.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in McKesson by 126.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 574,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after acquiring an additional 321,119 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,397,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $640.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.17. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $641.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

