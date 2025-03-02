Hickory Point Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Republic Services comprises 0.7% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after acquiring an additional 509,116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,546,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $260.00 price target on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.56.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $237.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

