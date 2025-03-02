HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

HPQ opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. HP has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 291,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

