Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Short Interest Update

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hyperfine by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Hyperfine Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HYPR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Hyperfine has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.