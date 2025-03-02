IFG Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Allstate by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 7.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

