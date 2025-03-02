IFG Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,056,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,586,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,533,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,137,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VOOG opened at $364.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $285.24 and a 12 month high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

