IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,348 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 454,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.35 and a beta of 0.72. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

