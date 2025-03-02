IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 857 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

