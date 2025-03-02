IFP Advisors Inc Buys 119 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

