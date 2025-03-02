IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Republic Services stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $237.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.74.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.56.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

