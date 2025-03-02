IFP Advisors Inc Has $357,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 225.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ FTQI opened at $20.35 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

