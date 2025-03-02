IFP Advisors Inc Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.12 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

