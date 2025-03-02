IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after purchasing an additional 148,462 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. This trade represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $2,010,238 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $184.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

