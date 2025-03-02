IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 16,000 Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCI. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,994 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 119.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCI opened at $21.03 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

