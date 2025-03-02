IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNOV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $36.32.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile
The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
