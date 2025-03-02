Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 8,633.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 242.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 289.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $104.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

