Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.43 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,929 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,327,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

