Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.48 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Innospec by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $61,629.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,736.06. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

