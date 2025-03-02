Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,782 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

