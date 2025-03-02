Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 240.48% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

