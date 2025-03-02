Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 18.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $564.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

