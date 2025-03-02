InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 0.22.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
