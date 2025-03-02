Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CECO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $870.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 71.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

