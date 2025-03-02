Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Acquires 1,838 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $43,652.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 437,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,173.75. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BUSE stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 822.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

