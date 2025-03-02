Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $86.84 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.78.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,284,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,778,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,255,000 after acquiring an additional 134,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.