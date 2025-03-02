Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.08, for a total transaction of C$7,808,000.00.

TSE GIL opened at C$78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.23 and a 1 year high of C$79.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.21.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5460385 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

