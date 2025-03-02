Insider Selling: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Chairman Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,062,000 after buying an additional 673,076 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,827,000. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,652,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

