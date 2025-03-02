Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $152.33. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.94%.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 80,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $505,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

