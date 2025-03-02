Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interlink Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interlink Electronics by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interlink Electronics by 46.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 2.8 %

LINK traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,985. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 million, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.90.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

