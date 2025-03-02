International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) Major Shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum Acquires 1,152,091 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,152,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $553,003.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,765,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,522.56. The trade was a 4.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE THM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.10. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

