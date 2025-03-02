Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $4.24 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The business had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

