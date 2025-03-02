iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 361,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 313,221 shares.The stock last traded at $80.75 and had previously closed at $81.44.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.