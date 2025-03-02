iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 25,347 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $83.46.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,251,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 282,006 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

