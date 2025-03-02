iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $57.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

