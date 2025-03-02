iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,470,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $33,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 216,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 415,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

