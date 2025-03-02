Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 2.9 %

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.