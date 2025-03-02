Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $32.89 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,240. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $140,994.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,658.31. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,515. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,824,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

