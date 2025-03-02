Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Japan Display Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

