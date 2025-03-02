John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waterstone Financial

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Stephen J. Schmidt sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $30,203.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,273.28. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,909 shares of company stock worth $371,670. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSBF

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

About Waterstone Financial

(Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.