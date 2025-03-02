John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.