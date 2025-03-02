JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $418.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $389.66 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.50.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,655,968.83. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.