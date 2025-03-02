JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 3.36 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a net margin of 94.75% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 594.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.39. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 511 ($6.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 614 ($7.72).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

A distinctive strategy for today’s marketsJPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

