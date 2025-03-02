JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

