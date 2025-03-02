Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $10.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.
Green Dot Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Green Dot has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $13.58.
Insider Activity at Green Dot
In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,088,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.