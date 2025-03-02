Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $10.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

Green Dot Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Green Dot has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $13.58.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 247,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $2,605,804.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,088,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,175,287.98. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 959,180 shares of company stock valued at $10,071,696. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Green Dot by 14.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 176,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.