Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab Sells 83,950,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bevco B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

