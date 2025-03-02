KeyCorp Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $650.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $825.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 149.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.20.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CABO

Cable One Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $260.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $250.08 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.