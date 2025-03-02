KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1,124.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,456 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

