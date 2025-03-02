Keynote Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,164 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 1.7% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.