Keynote Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.52. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

